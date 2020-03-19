Ford And GM Want To Go Into War Time Mode And Produce Medical Equipment

General Motors and Ford Motor Co. are exploring the possibility of putting their manufacturing muscle toward medical equipment to help treat the novel coronavirus. CEO Mary Barra spoke with officials from the Trump administration on Wednesday about the company's plans to halt North American production until March 30. "GM is working to help find solutions for the nation during this difficult time and has offered to help, and we are already studying how we can potentially support production of medical equipment like ventilators," spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan told Automotive News.



