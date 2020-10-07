Ford CEO Rebuffs Employee Calls To Stop Making Police Cars

Ford Motor Co.

’s top executive has pushed back against some employees calling for the top seller of vehicles to U.S. police departments to exit the business.

Chief Executive Jim Hackett sent a more than 600-word letter to senior staff in response to messages he’s received both from within and outside Ford’s ranks to reconsider producing police vehicles.

Hackett, 65, said that while he and Executive Chairman Bill Ford support the Black Lives Matter movement and believe police should operate with more transparency and accountability, first responders “play an extraordinarily important role in the vitality and safety of our society.”



Ford CEO Rebuffs Employee Calls To Stop Making Police Cars

User Comments

Car4life1

LOL I don’t blame Ford, They have to make police cars, the general public doesn’t care for the bland boring Explorer, I don’t know anyone actively shopping for one

Ford just don’t Choke the Police Officers to death of cause them to pass out due to carbon monoxide leaks like the last Gen.

#Do Better, or Police Officers will tell you to stop making the pieces of shits too! LMAO

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/10/2020 2:51:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

If you read the CEO's response it is a very well rooted and fact based statement. Things need to change with policing for sure. But vehicles are not really part of the problem or a solution to it.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 7/10/2020 4:35:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

skytop

Chief Executive Jim Hackett and Executive Chairman Bill Ford stated they support the Black Lives Matter operation.
Here is a FLASH for your Ford execs:
Black Lifes Matter has NOTHING TO DOING WITH SAVING BLACKS.
Black Lifes Matter is a MARXIST TERRORIST organization dedicated toward overthrowing the U.S. government.

HOW DARE FORD support terrorist organizations!
Ford is INSANE and ANTI American.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 7/10/2020 5:16:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Car4life1

HAHAHA....they got you Maaaaaaaad!

If Black Lives Matter is a terrorist group, they’ve got to be the most cuddly sweet harmless terrorist group I know because I still haven’t heard of them killing, murdering, shooting or lynching thousands of victims like KKK, ISIS, or MASS SHOOTERS the latter visits Churches, Offices, Schools, Concerts, and festivals near you, usually a white male killing 10, 20, 30, 40, or 50 plus white ppl in seconds with no remorse

But I digress...carry on LOL

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/10/2020 6:55:29 PM | | Votes: 2   

