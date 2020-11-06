Ford COO Trash Talks Wrangler - Says New Bronco Is Superior

Agent009 submitted on 6/11/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:17:04 PM

3 user comments | Views : 1,560 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Did you hear a new Ford Bronco is coming soon? Actually, it should’ve been here by now, but a pesky global pandemic called Coronavirus basically changed the plans of everything.

According to Ford, the reborn off-roader will debut in July. And according to a high-level Ford executive it will allegedly be “superior” to the Jeep Wrangler. Imagine that.

We have Twitter to thank for this revelation. Mixed among the current political discussions came word from Michael Wayland, who quoted Ford Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley as specifically saying the new Bronco would be “a much superior product” versus the popular Wrangler.



Read Article


Ford COO Trash Talks Wrangler - Says New Bronco Is Superior

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

carloslassiter

I hope so, otherwise I've waited a long time for no reason.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 12:40:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

USNA1999

Lets see if he can really deliver. The Wrangler's pricing is out of hand.

USNA1999 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 3:03:48 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

MDarringer

Given how Fiat has raped the quality at Jeep taking it to an all-time low, the Bronco has a great shot at being better. God knows we're going to sell every one we can get our hands on.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 4:01:51 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]