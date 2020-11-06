Ford COO Trash Talks Wrangler - Says New Bronco Is Superior

Did you hear a new Ford Bronco is coming soon? Actually, it should’ve been here by now, but a pesky global pandemic called Coronavirus basically changed the plans of everything. According to Ford, the reborn off-roader will debut in July. And according to a high-level Ford executive it will allegedly be “superior” to the Jeep Wrangler. Imagine that.

We have Twitter to thank for this revelation. Mixed among the current political discussions came word from Michael Wayland, who quoted Ford Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley as specifically saying the new Bronco would be “a much superior product” versus the popular Wrangler.