Ford Cancels 2020 Fusion Redesign - Future In Doubt

I’ve got bad news for those of us who don’t want to live in an automotive landscape solely populated with bloated SUVs and slightly less bloated crossovers: we’re boned. In case you’re still hopeful, here’s a bit of news that should kill that optimism: Ford just cancelled their refresh of their Fusion mid-size sedan, because no one cares.

The Detroit News obtained a letter sent by Ford to suppliers that announced that the planned redesign for the 2020 model year Fusion had been cancelled. This doesn’t mean the Fusion itself is gone, just that Ford doesn’t think a redesign is worth it, or, perhaps more likely, a more dramatic redesign/re-casting of the Fusion nameplate may be in the works.