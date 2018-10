According to Ford, bringing the Ranger back to North America will by no means impact sales in a significant manner for their full-size pickup truck, the F-150.

In fact, Ford’s president of global operations, Joe Hinrichs, stated that “The F-150’s gotten bigger over time and more expensive. We believe there’s room now to slot the Ranger in very nicely in the showroom.” The first Rangers should become available in January of next year.