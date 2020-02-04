Ford Ends First Quarter Down 13.2% But Lincoln Remains In The Black! Up 2.3%

Ford reported Q1 sales today with 13. 2% decline in brand sales, however Lincoln surface in the black with a 2.3% Increase for the quarter.

Amid the nation’s outbreak of coronavirus and multiple state stay-at -home orders, Ford’s overall Q1 sales declined 12.5 percent.

Ford’s overall inventory levels remain in good shape during a period of production downtime and lower industry sales; overall days’ supply at Ford stands at 100 days at the end of March.

With sales of 186,562 pickups, F-Series begins the year as America’s best-selling vehicle; while sales are down 13.1 percent, the decline is explained by the timing of our fleet sales and weaker retail sales in March due to coronavirus.

Ford overall van sales total 54,499 vans– up 5.7 percent. As America’s best-selling van, Transit sales increase 15.7 percent on sales of 36,836 vans for the quarter –the best sales start since its launch in 2014.

Explorer begins the year as America’s best-selling mid-size SUV on sales of 56,310 vehicles. Q1 retail sales of the all-new Ford Explorer increase 10.5 percent, while ST Explorer retail sales gain 32 percent over year ago. Overall Ford brand SUV sales are down 12.7 percent in Q1.

Ford’s performance lineup of vehicles saw strong gains. Mustang begins the year with sales of 18,069 vehicles, representing a 6.8 percent gain, while GT350/Shelby GT500 sales doubled.

Lincoln Q1 retail sales increase 6.9 percent, while Lincoln total sales expand 2.3 percent

Led by Aviator, Lincoln SUVs expand 12.2 percent at retail on new product introductions. Overall Lincoln SUV sales totaled 20,516 vehicles, representing an increase of 6.1 percent.

Lincoln Corsair sales expand as inventory transitions from MKC. Corsair completed its transition from MKC at the end of Q1. Combined Corsair and MKC retail sales are up 3.8 percent, compared to MKC volumes a year ago.





