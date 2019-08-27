Ford Executive Claims Self Driving Cars Need To Be Crushed After 4 Years Due To Wear And Tear

Ford Autonomous Vehicles operations chief John Rich believes in a future where the world’s roads are populated by full self-driving vehicles.

In a recent interview, the executive revealed that he also believes that this upcoming world will have autonomous cars that only last four years before they are retired.

Rich’s point comes as a response to the idea that when self-driving vehicles become mainstream, the demand for cars will start waning.   While speaking with The Telegraph, the Ford executive argued that this will not be the case. Rich noted that he is in no way worried about the future of Ford’s car sales, as the turnover rate of vehicles will be quicker with autonomous technology. 

“The thing that worries me least in this world is decreasing demand for cars. We will exhaust and crush a car every four years in this business,” he said.



Agent009

So that $80K self driving EV They want to sell you will only have a service life of 4 years?

Posted on 8/27/2019 10:51:03 AM

Posted on 8/27/2019 10:51:03 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

I think it is going to be like Inspections in Japan where they almost take apart the car - and they are generally no worth doing it. Somehow they will have to determine that the Electronics are in good condition - and today Electronics have a life of only 3-4 years - after which they have been superseded by newer better chips.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 8/27/2019 11:19:33 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Aspy11

Those LIDAR cameras shown and needed are more expensive than the Fusion.

Posted on 8/27/2019 11:30:51 AM

Posted on 8/27/2019 11:30:51 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

