Ford Executive Claims Self Driving Cars Need To Be Crushed After 4 Years Due To Wear And Tear

Ford Autonomous Vehicles operations chief John Rich believes in a future where the world’s roads are populated by full self-driving vehicles. In a recent interview, the executive revealed that he also believes that this upcoming world will have autonomous cars that only last four years before they are retired.

Rich’s point comes as a response to the idea that when self-driving vehicles become mainstream, the demand for cars will start waning. While speaking with The Telegraph, the Ford executive argued that this will not be the case. Rich noted that he is in no way worried about the future of Ford’s car sales, as the turnover rate of vehicles will be quicker with autonomous technology.

“The thing that worries me least in this world is decreasing demand for cars. We will exhaust and crush a car every four years in this business,” he said.