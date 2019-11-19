Ford Expects To Make Boat Loads Of Cash On Mach E Right Out Of The Gate

Ford’s newly-revealed Mustang Mach E will start producing profit “on vehicle number one,” said Ford CEO Jim Hackett in an interview with Bloomberg after Ford’s Sunday Mach E reveal event.



Hackett specified that the car’s cost of production will be lower than the revenue gained from its sale right from the beginning. The vehicle line will still have to cover the initial cost of R&D before it becomes “profitable” for the company, but this is true of any vehicle line.



Hackett mentioned that this should surprise many people because “electrics have not had a history of making money.” We’ve heard this from other manufacturer’s before. Many make the excuse that they’re dragging their feet on electric cars because “nobody’s making them profitably.”





Read Article