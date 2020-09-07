Ford Focus Clocked Doing 437 MPH - Italian Police Issue Ticket Anyways

As petrolheads, there is no worse feeling than getting a speeding ticket. Truly a stomach turner, but what if a speed camera caught you doing 437 mph (703 kph)? Due to a faulty speed camera, an Italian motorist can fill in the blanks.

An article out of Offagna, Italy states that the speed limit in the area was 43 mph (70 kph) when the motorist was clocked at roughly ten-times that pace. The Ford Focus obviously wasn’t getting that much of a shift on, but the police didn’t check the extraordinary numbers and, amazingly, still issued the fine.