Ford Focus Clocked Doing 437 MPH - Italian Police Issue Ticket Anyways

As petrolheads, there is no worse feeling than getting a speeding ticket.

Truly a stomach turner, but what if a speed camera caught you doing 437 mph (703 kph)? Due to a faulty speed camera, an Italian motorist can fill in the blanks.

An article out of Offagna, Italy states that the speed limit in the area was 43 mph (70 kph) when the motorist was clocked at roughly ten-times that pace. The Ford Focus obviously wasn’t getting that much of a shift on, but the police didn’t check the extraordinary numbers and, amazingly, still issued the fine.

User Comments

MDarringer

They advised the driver to accept the charges?

Aw hell no.

Posted on 7/9/2020 11:23:48 AM

Posted on 7/9/2020 11:23:48 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

Listen, don’t sleep on the Ford Focus, it’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing...Autobahn titan LOL

Posted on 7/9/2020 2:05:14 PM

Posted on 7/9/2020 2:05:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Faster than a hypercar by far.

Posted on 7/9/2020 2:30:25 PM

Posted on 7/9/2020 2:30:25 PM | | Votes: 1   

