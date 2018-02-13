Ford GT deliveries in Europe finally started, Scandinavian customer is one of the first to get the keys

In today’s world, there are a lot of pros and cons that this highly digital world has brought to us. We’ve become so used to instant gratification that having to wait for something we really want can be excruciating. When most things can arrive in what seems to be a blink of an eye, a wait of nearly two years to get your hands on the Ford GT must feel terrible. That is indeed a serious type of punishment.



This is the experience of about 6,500 car enthusiasts from all over the world who applied to purchase one of the first 500 Ford GT supercars. Yes, this model has been available in the United States for quite some time now. That’s why it’s a big deal when you’re one of the first persons in Europe to get the keys to the GT.



