Ford GT deliveries in Europe finally started, Scandinavian customer is one of the first to get the keys

In today’s world, there are a lot of pros and cons that this highly digital world has brought to us.

We’ve become so used to instant gratification that having to wait for something we really want can be excruciating. When most things can arrive in what seems to be a blink of an eye, a wait of nearly two years to get your hands on the Ford GT must feel terrible. That is indeed a serious type of punishment.

This is the experience of about 6,500 car enthusiasts from all over the world who applied to purchase one of the first 500 Ford GT supercars. Yes, this model has been available in the United States for quite some time now. That’s why it’s a big deal when you’re one of the first persons in Europe to get the keys to the GT.

TomM

Since this car was NEVER actually available on the open market - and virtually no one here really had any possibility of buying one - even if they had the money - I find it hard to get excited about a car that likely will spend most of its life somewhere in a Car garage - private garage - or Museum.

IF FORD really wanted to get a major advertising push - they should have taken one of these vehicle and held a LOTTERY - maybe A dollar or ten dollars a ticket - over maybe 6 months - and reserved the #250 for that person. IT would have been even more beneficial if the person who won it was more of an average joe - but still able to get insurance. They could have - by contract - limited the price it could have been sold for to the LIST price if they felt the winner would immediately do that.

