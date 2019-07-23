Ford Gets SERIOUS About EV Towing Capacity - Demos A F-150 EV Pulling 1,250,000 Lbs

Back in January, Jim Farley, Ford’s president of global markets, made a blockbuster announcement that caused ripples in the American auto industry.

During a presentation at the Deutsche Bank Global Automotive Conference in the MGM Grand in Detroit, Farley boldly stated that the F-150, one of the company’s most successful vehicles to date and arguably its biggest cash cow, was going electric. 

The electric F-150 won’t be a half-step either. There will be a hybrid version of the truck, but there will be one that uses absolutely no fossil fuel at all. The idea surprised many of Detroit’s veterans, especially considering the reputation and pedigree of the F-150 as America’s most iconic workhorse. After all, what type of vehicle will an all-electric F-150 be?


 



