Ford Gets The Last Laugh As Trump Locks, Loads And Points The Barrel Directly At GM And FCA

There are many reasons for the steady success of the three major American automakers in recent years, but none are bigger than the surging sales of full-size pickup trucks. General Motors, Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler dominate the segment in the United States market, and they rely on pickups for a sizable portion of their earnings in North America as a whole. But President Trump’s proposed border tax on imported vehicles could throw a wrench in the profit machine, particularly for G.M. and Fiat Chrysler, which build a large percentage of their pickups in Mexico.



Read Article