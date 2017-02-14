Ford Gets The Last Laugh As Trump Locks, Loads And Points The Barrel Directly At GM And FCA

Agent009 submitted on 2/14/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:34:16 PM

0 user comments | Views : 222 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.nytimes.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

There are many reasons for the steady success of the three major American automakers in recent years, but none are bigger than the surging sales of full-size pickup trucks.

General Motors, Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler dominate the segment in the United States market, and they rely on pickups for a sizable portion of their earnings in North America as a whole.

But President Trump’s proposed border tax on imported vehicles could throw a wrench in the profit machine, particularly for G.M. and Fiat Chrysler, which build a large percentage of their pickups in Mexico.



Read Article


Ford Gets The Last Laugh As Trump Locks, Loads And Points The Barrel Directly At GM And FCA

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]