Ford May Already Have 32,000 Mach-E Pre-Orders On the Books

The Mach-E Club forum recently updated us with some new information. One of its community members has been working to track and estimate potential Ford Mustang Mach-E pre-orders. He's been keeping a detailed spreadsheet updated based on known reservation numbers, dates, and user IDs posted on other sites.



Based on the member's most recent update, he speculates that about 32,000 pre-orders have come in thus far. If this is true, it means about two-thirds of the first year's production is already spoken for. Ford's president of automotive Joe Hinrichs shared that Ford hopes to produce 50,000 Mach-E all-electric crossovers in year one.



