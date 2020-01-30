Ford May Already Have 32,000 Mach-E Pre-Orders On the Books

Agent009 submitted on 1/30/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:21:48 PM

0 user comments | Views : 710 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Mach-E Club forum recently updated us with some new information.

One of its community members has been working to track and estimate potential Ford Mustang Mach-E pre-orders. He's been keeping a detailed spreadsheet updated based on known reservation numbers, dates, and user IDs posted on other sites.

Based on the member's most recent update, he speculates that about 32,000 pre-orders have come in thus far. If this is true, it means about two-thirds of the first year's production is already spoken for. Ford's president of automotive Joe Hinrichs shared that Ford hopes to produce 50,000 Mach-E all-electric crossovers in year one.

Read Article


Ford May Already Have 32,000 Mach-E Pre-Orders On the Books

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]