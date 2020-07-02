Ford Needs To Stop Wasting Time And Release An Electric F-150 ASAP

Agent009 submitted on 2/7/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:23:54 AM

5 user comments | Views : 740 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.hotcars.com

With Rivian and Tesla having recently revealed their versions of an electric pickup truck, the F-150 has some competition on its hands if it wants to stay America's favorite.

&amp;nbsp; While it may be confirmed for production, here's what the new electric truck is going to need to do to stay on top.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;In order to stay America's number one pickup, the F-150 is going to have to go head to head with Tesla's Cybertruck and Rivian's R1T. What's the competition offering? Let's go through them:

User Comments

MDarringer

#incorrect

Ford needs to do it right because Tesla and Rivian don't have the ability to do an EV pickup that will please pickup fans and GM will half ass it as they always do.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2020 11:16:38 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

rockreid

It’s quite simple. Ford does not have the electrical technology experience, the software, the battery manufacturing capability, or the proper customer outreach to warrant an all-electric pickup. Ford is a fat old dinosaur sinking into the tar pits while those pesky little mammals like Tesla are scurrying around are selling those new-fangled electric thingies.

rockreid (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2020 11:19:34 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Tell yourself that.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2020 11:28:07 AM | | Votes: 1   

SuperCarEnthusiast

GM is the king in terms of BEV pickup trucks. They already have the Hummer in production stages and maybe release in a year from now! Tesla is like 18 months away and Ford’s F150 is around 3-4 out!

SuperCarEnthusiast (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2020 11:31:31 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

When they have enough charging stations available - then Ford needs to Worry - maybe in 20 years or so.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2020 11:50:16 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

