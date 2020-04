After March auto sales tanked due to the pandemic, Ford today became the first automaker to propose a government stimulus program for the auto industry. One approach would be a “Cash For Clunkers” program based on the 2009 stimulus measure.

In October, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) proposed the very same thing: a plan to help vehicle sales by granting consumers as much as $5,000 to trade in a fuel-thirsty gas car for a low- or zero-emissions vehicle.