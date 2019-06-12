Ford Ramps Up Effort To Draw Talent By Converting HQ In To A Dog Friendly Campus

This year when Ford Motor Co.

went outside the company for the first time in 70 years to hire a CFO, he came with an impressive pedigree -- a resume that included top jobs at Amazon Inc. and Snap Inc. He also came with a pedigreed sidekick: a chief furry officer.

Wander past Tim Stone’s glass-walled office on the 12th floor of Ford’s world headquarters on any given day and lying at his feet is his lively, 7-year-old Australian shepherd, Finley, who has his own name badge and sly “CFO” title bestowed by his owner.



User Comments

Cadillac is already dog friendly, look at the XT6.

