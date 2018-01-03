Ford Reduces Cash On The Hood And Sales Drop 6.9% In February

Ford Motor Company) today reported its February 2018 sales results. . Ford will begin its monthly sales call at 10 a.m. ET this morning when Erich Merkle, Ford U.S. sales analyst, will host a conference call for the investment community and news media to discuss the results and related market trends. He will be joined by Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service, and Bryan Bezold, Ford senior Americas economist.



Overall Ford MotorCompany U.S. sales for February totaled 194,132 vehicles – a 6.9 percent decline.



Fleet performance is down 3.8 percent on sales of 71,059 vehicles.



Ford’s overall transaction prices compare favorably against the industry, $36,200 versus $32,200.



Retail sales totaled 123,073 vehicles last month, a decline of 8.5 percent.



With the highest transaction pricing of any full-line automaker, Ford posted an increase of $2,100, with incentive spend down $80 compared to a year ago.



Ford F-Series marks its best February sales performance in 18 yearson total sales of 68,243 trucks. This is the 10th consecutive month of gains.



At retail, all-new Ford Expedition sales saw a 41.4 percent sales gain; fleet is down 54.6 percent due to order timing.



The days-to-turn rate is just 13 days.



All-new Ford EcoSport sales are climbing as more dealer stock becomes available;



EcoSport sales totaled 2,300 SUVs for February.



Retail sales for the all-new Lincoln Navigator gained 60.1 percent last month, with customer sold rders outpacing supply. Overall transaction prices for Lincoln have grown $4,600 over last year









