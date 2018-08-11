Ford Replaces Sedans With Scooters In Mobility Move

Agent009 submitted on 11/8/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:39:47 AM

0 user comments | Views : 326 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ford Motor Co.

is buying an electric scooter company called Spin, the automaker said Thursday, in a bid to expand its mobility offerings and reach consumers who need short-distance transportation solutions.

Ford said the scooters will roll out in 100 cities over the next 18 months, including a Thursday launch here.

"We understand mobility is not just vehicles at this point," Sunny Madra, vice president of Ford's mobility incubator, Ford X, told Automotive News. "This is our play in addressing the micromobility business."



Read Article


Ford Replaces Sedans With Scooters In Mobility Move

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]