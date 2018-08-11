Ford Replaces Sedans With Scooters In Mobility Move

Ford Motor Co. is buying an electric scooter company called Spin, the automaker said Thursday, in a bid to expand its mobility offerings and reach consumers who need short-distance transportation solutions. Ford said the scooters will roll out in 100 cities over the next 18 months, including a Thursday launch here.



"We understand mobility is not just vehicles at this point," Sunny Madra, vice president of Ford's mobility incubator, Ford X, told Automotive News. "This is our play in addressing the micromobility business."



