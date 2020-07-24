Ford Rushing To Bring Bronco Crew Cab To The Market And Put An End To The Gladiator

Ford is reportedly fast-tracking development of a pickup truck version of the 2021 Ford Bronco to take on the Jeep Gladiator, and it’s expected to debut in the next four years.



We know Ford’s plans for reintroducing the Bronco as its own sub-brand wouldn’t stop with just the Bronco and Bronco Sport crossovers. Reports indicate Ford has already been planning a Raptor variant of the Bronco, as well as a new compact pickup truck based on the Bronco Sport potentially called the “Maverick” expected to debut next year.

Ford isn't "fast-tracking" a Bronco pickup. It was a part of the product development plan all along as is the "Bronco" Maverick. Given that the Bronco is a heavily reworked Everest which is itself largely a Ranger, a Bronco pickup can largely happen tomorrow. There's nothing left really to engineer.

