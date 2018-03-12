Ford Sales Continue To Decline With A 6.9% Decrease In November

November U. S. sales at Ford Motor Company totaled 196,303 vehicles, representing a 6.9 percent decline



As a result of a decline in daily rental sales due to order timing, Ford fleet sales were down 7.1 percent; daily rental was down 32.7 percent, while commercial sales were up 11.8 percent



A stronger mix of Trucks and SUVs increased Ford’s overall average transaction pricing, hitting a new record of $37,000 in November, a $1,600 increase over last year. This compares to a $780 increase for the overall industry, with average transaction prices of $33,400



Ford F-Series has now recorded a record nine straight months topping 70,000 trucks sold, on sales of 72,102 pickups



Overall Ford Expedition sales increased 7.9 percent last month with 4,264 SUVs sold. At retail, Expedition sales grew at a faster pace of 17.7 percent



Lincoln Navigator sales rose on strong demand and tight inventory; 88 percent of retail sales were high series Reserve and Black Label Navigator models. Navigator posted gains of 27.3 percent overall



Lincoln began selling its new Nautilus SUV last month; overall MKX and Nautilus sales were up 20.4 percent, with Nautilus representing approximately half of the retail mix









