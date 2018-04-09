Ford Sales Increase 4.1% In August - New Navigator Still A Huge Hit

Ford Motor Company’s August U. S. sales totaled 218,504 vehicles – an increase of 4.1 percent overall and 1.1 percent at retail



Fleet sales of 52,710 vehicles climbed 15.0 percent, with commercial fleet turning in a strong 20 percent gain



Ford’s overall average transaction pricing expanded $1,400 in August, growing at twice the rate of the overall industry average



Ford is America’s top seller of trucks, SUVs and vans combined, with these vehicles totaling 174,443 sales last month a gain of 11.4 percent; this year,



Ford brand pickups, vans and SUVs posted sales of 1,300,400 vehicles – up 3.5 percent



Ford F Series marked its 16th consecutive month of year over year gains, on sales of 81,839 pickups, making it the best August F-Series month since 2005



Ford brand SUVs post a 21 percent increase last month, on sales of 72,270 vehicles



Both Ford Expedition and Ford Explorer turned in big months; Expedition was up 94.6 percent, while Explorer gained 19.2 percent



Sales of Ford Mustang climbed 35.3 percent for August, with total sales of 7,487 cars



As one of the hottest vehicles in America, all new Lincoln Navigator continues its dash off dealer lots, with sales up 101.6 percent in August









