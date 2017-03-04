Ford Sales Misfire In March With A 7.2% Decline

Ford Motor Company today reported its March 2017 sales results. Below are the highlights:

Overall Ford Motor Company U.S. March 2017 sales totaled 236,250 vehicles – a 7 percent decline versus a year ago Retail sales declined 2 percent last month, with 157,740 vehicles sold Fleet sales of 78,510 vehicles were down 17 percent, reflecting a strong year-ago comparison, with customer orders front-loaded in early 2016 Ford Motor Company average transaction pricing increased $1,800 last month, compared to an industry increase of $190* Ford F-Series sales totaled 81,330 pickups – a 10 percent increase versus a year ago, with overall average transaction pricing up more than $2,500* Ford Super Duty high-series trucks – Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum – represented 56 percent of 2017 Super Duty retail sales last month Ford Escape posts record March retail sales with a 13 percent gain Ford Expedition grew 43 percent, with 5,472 SUVs sold







