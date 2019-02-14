Ford Says 2020 Bronco Will Be A Full Fledged SUV Not A Crossover

t’s been a long time since we had news about the 2020 Ford Bronco.

The Blue Oval automaker has remained tight-lipped since the first teaser image of its Jeep Wrangler rival was released last year. Speaking to Automotive News, Ford’s North American president, Kumar Galhotra, has provided some new details about the reborn Bronco.

Galhotra considers the Bronco a "brand asset” and went on to say that a vehicle with the Bronco nameplate will need to live up to expectations associated with the moniker. In other words, expect the new Bronco to be a proper SUV rather than a rebranded crossover like the new 2019 Chevrolet Blazer.



SuperCarEnthusiast

It is 2019! 2020 Bronco got to be release this year, right?

SuperCarEnthusiast

Posted on 2/14/2019 11:02:22 AM   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Some Ford people should be talking to Toyota about "brand assets" and Icons.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 2/14/2019 11:54:50 AM   

