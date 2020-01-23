Ford Says It Will Take A $2.2 Billion 4th Quarter Hit Because Of Pension Benefits

Ford Motor Co.

on Wednesday said it will take a fourth-quarter financial hit of about $2.2 billion for how it accounts for liabilities on employee pension plans and retirement benefits.

The automaker, in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, said the hit includes a $2 billion loss associated with pension plans outside the country. It also includes a $600 million loss associated with post-retirement employee benefit plans globally, although that was partially offset by a $400 million gain associated with pension plans in the U.S.



User Comments

Dutchman

Union brutality. Because every employee should be able to cover every member of their family for life. Oh and get a free car for life and a check for life.

Dutchman (View Profile)

Posted on 1/23/2020 10:14:24 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

