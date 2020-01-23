Ford Says It Will Take A $2.2 Billion 4th Quarter Hit Because Of Pension Benefits

Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday said it will take a fourth-quarter financial hit of about $2.2 billion for how it accounts for liabilities on employee pension plans and retirement benefits. The automaker, in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, said the hit includes a $2 billion loss associated with pension plans outside the country. It also includes a $600 million loss associated with post-retirement employee benefit plans globally, although that was partially offset by a $400 million gain associated with pension plans in the U.S.



