Ford Set To Start Talks With The UAW Tomorrow — Tensions High But Outlook Is Optimistic

Agent00R submitted on 10/27/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:47:32 AM

5 user comments | Views : 906 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The United Auto Workers union said on Friday it has chosen Ford Motor Co as the next U.

S. automaker the union will negotiate with after workers at General Motors Co approved a new contract deal.

The UAW said 57% of hourly workers at GM voted to approve the deal to end a contentious 40-day U.S. strike, the longest automotive labor stoppage since 1970.

GM Chairman and Chief Executive Mary Barra said in a statement the new contract “recognizes our employees for the important contributions they make to the overall success of the company, with a strong wage and benefit package and additional investment and job growth in our U.S. operations.”

The UAW and Ford, the second-largest U.S. automaker, will begin talks on Monday, the union said. Ford and the UAW said earlier this month they had made “significant progress” in addressing many bargaining issues...

 



Read Article


Ford Set To Start Talks With The UAW Tomorrow — Tensions High But Outlook Is Optimistic

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

57%? Wow! That's confidence in the union.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/27/2019 11:01:16 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

PUGPROUD

GM deal set the bar so if union smart (a stretch) just accept similar term for Ford employees and protect their current earnings versus strike fund wages. You are probably saying to yourself "Sure but it ain't going to happen."

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/27/2019 1:00:32 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

The real test will be FCA which is in a very precarious place. Ford could be tricky as well given their product change.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/27/2019 2:57:13 PM | | Votes: 1   

xjug1987a

IMO automotive mfg in the USA will look nothing like it does today in 20 years. GM, Ford n FCA cannot continue to prosper with this competitive disadvantage. Basic economics tells us they must lower costs to survive and that means no UAW extortion or simply moving out of America...

While all other foreign owned automotive mfrs prosper our American company’s continue to be strangled.... their continuing market share losses and quality are evidence of their decline. GM continues to disappoint by caving in on this deal... sad.....

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 10/27/2019 3:15:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

OttoC

I predict more Ford factories moved out of the USA.

OttoC (View Profile)

Posted on 10/27/2019 4:40:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]