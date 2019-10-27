Ford Set To Start Talks With The UAW Tomorrow — Tensions High But Outlook Is Optimistic

The United Auto Workers union said on Friday it has chosen Ford Motor Co as the next U. S. automaker the union will negotiate with after workers at General Motors Co approved a new contract deal.



The UAW said 57% of hourly workers at GM voted to approve the deal to end a contentious 40-day U.S. strike, the longest automotive labor stoppage since 1970.



GM Chairman and Chief Executive Mary Barra said in a statement the new contract “recognizes our employees for the important contributions they make to the overall success of the company, with a strong wage and benefit package and additional investment and job growth in our U.S. operations.”



The UAW and Ford, the second-largest U.S. automaker, will begin talks on Monday, the union said. Ford and the UAW said earlier this month they had made “significant progress” in addressing many bargaining issues...



Read Article