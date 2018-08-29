Ford Spares The Mach 1 Name From Humiliation - Won't Use It For A Crossover

Ford really wants its fans to be very excited about the company’s future. While all sedans will be killed, including the Fusion, about a dozen new vehicles will be released in the United States to fill every possible crossover, SUV, and pickup niche. One of the new machines will be a performance-oriented electric SUV planned for 2020, which - thankfully - won't get the famed Mach 1 name.

When it was announced for the first time, it was teased the model could possibly get the Mach 1 moniker. However, a strong negative response from fans in the United States has forced Ford to think of another name. A final decision hasn’t been taken yet, but it’s probably safe to assume the storied Mustang badge won’t be used on a high-riding vehicle.