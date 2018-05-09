Ford Stops Advertising Sedans, Attention Turns To Trucks And SUVs

As Ford Motor Co. 's car cull takes effect, its dealer network will have to figure out how to sell any remaining Blue Oval-badged sedans without the help of national advertising campaigns. Ford has ended all nationwide, or Tier 1, marketing for the Fiesta, Focus, Fusion and Taurus and also is dialing back regional spending in certain markets -- even though the Fusion will remain in showrooms for at least the next two years. Mark LaNeve, Ford's vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service, said the automaker plans to redeploy that money on vehicles such as the Mustang, EcoSport and a slew of next-generation utilities coming by the end of the decade.



