Ford Tells 2006 Ranger Owners To Park Their Trucks NOW And Call The Dealership

Takata-branded airbag shrapnel embedded in the body of a customer is a nightmare scenario for any automaker, which is why the response to the infamous airbag scandal resulted in the largest recall in the history of the auto industry. On the other hand, Ford has a good reason for handling the recall of one particular batch of airbag inflators with an even higher degree of urgency. According to Auto Guide, the latest NHTSA recall related to faulty Takata inflators is for a very specific set of Ford Ranger models built in 2006.



Read Article