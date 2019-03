Detroit is overflowing with big fast off-road truck rumors right now, as Ram is planning a Rebel TRX which will supposedly make use of the Hellcat supercharged Hemi, and it would seem that Ford is fighting back with its own supercharged V8 hopped up version of the Raptor. According to Car and Driver’s sources within Ford, the Raptor’s Ecoboost V6 will be replaced by a 700-horsepower 5.2-liter forced induction V8 cribbed from the upcoming Mustang GT500. That sounds exciting.



