Ford, Toyota And GM Team Up To Quell Public Fear Of Self Driving Vehicles

Agent009 submitted on 4/4/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:25:44 PM

1 user comments | Views : 518 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Self-driving cars are supposed to dramatically increase safety by eliminating human error.

Ford, General Motors, and Toyota are teaming up to ensure they live up to that hype. The three automakers, along with SAE International, are forming the Automated Vehicle Safety Consortium, focusing on self-driving car safety.

The consortium will work to develop industry-wide safety standards for autonomous cars, according to an SAE International press release. Its first project will be a "roadmap of priorities" that will include testing guidelines, as well as protocols for data sharing and how autonomous vehicles interact with other road users.



Read Article


Ford, Toyota And GM Team Up To Quell Public Fear Of Self Driving Vehicles

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

skytop

Ford, Toyota And GM might as well try to quell public fear of death.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 4/4/2019 3:06:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]