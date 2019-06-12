Ford Warns Dealers To Not Advertise Mach-E BELOW MSRP

Although the first deliveries of the 2021 Mustang Mach-E are still about a year away, Ford is taking an unusual approach with how it will require dealers to advertise its first all-electric SUV. Unlike every other Ford model, a bulletin sent to dealers reveals the brand doesn't want them advertising the Mach-E below MSRP.

According to Ford, the move is meant to "be competitive in the battery electric vehicle space by transacting in the way customers want to transact." For reference, Tesla advertises its vehicles at MSRP, although the brand has often employed questionable practices in order to showcase artificially low prices.