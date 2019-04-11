Ford's All-new Bronco R LEAKS Before #SEMA2019! And WE Have The Video To PROVE It!

It's been an explosive start to the week as breaking news has just hit the 'net. That would be the debut of the all-new Ford Bronco R.



This is the race-spec version of the all-new Bronco that's been eagerly anticipated.



While this stripped-down version doesn't reveal the details we expect on a production unit that will ship to normal customers like you and I, it does whet our appetite. I am not sure about you, boys and girls, but we're pretty excited for Spring 2020 when we DO get a look at the production model.



Although we've posted the press release and the BEST real-life images of the Bronco R, we just couldn't stop there. Agent 001 took some quick footage from the desert reveal this morning.



We're trying to make the Bronco R reveal as real as possible for you, Spies! Check out the clip, below.







A glimpse into the future showcasing the design direction of the all-new Ford Bronco coming next spring...More photos and details on AutoSpies.com.

<br>



