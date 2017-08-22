Forget About The Eclipse, The All-new BMW M5 Is Here To STEAL Your Heart

The BMW M5 has been long awaited and yesterday it finally came out from hiding. The full details have been released and after many rumors and speculation, the truth has finally been set free.



And it may be a bit surprising to BMWphiles.



BMW M5



That's because the all-new F90 M5 will benefit from some pretty significant changes. First, it will gain all-wheel drive although it will be programmable back to rear-wheel drive. Second, it will use an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. Last, but not least, it will come with a forced induction V8 good for 600 horsepower and 553 lb.-ft. of torque. Zero to 60 will happen at a supercar's pace of 3.2 seconds.



To learn about all of the M5's interesting new details, please check out the BMW-issued press release below. There's a ton of technology jam packed into this F90, so, I advise you give it a thorough read.



Now, onto the pictures!





BMW's press release follows:

The All-New 2018 BMW M5: The Quintessential High-Performance Sedan.

The 6th generation BMW M5 is the quickest most technologically advanced M-vehicle to date: 0–60 mph in a lightning-quick 3.2 seconds; 0–124 mph in just 11.1 seconds. Top speed: 189 mph with optional M Driver’s Package.

The latest generation M TwinPower Turbo technology 4.4-liter V8 engine develops 600 hp and peak torque of 553 lb-ft.

Debut of the first ever BMW M xDrive system with 2WD capability.

M compound brakes fitted as standard. Available M carbon ceramic brakes provide a 50 lb. unsprung weight reduction.

Like all M models, the chassis was honed on the world’s most challenging race circuit, the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Reduced weight by intelligent use of materials such as a carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) roof and a weight-optimized exhaust system.

Exceptional performance both in day-to-day driving and on the racetrack.

BMW M5 First Edition with exclusive specification available in limited 50 unit run in the US. Woodcliff Lake, NJ – August 21, 2017… Today, BMW unveiled the all-new 2018 BMW M5, a car that since 1984 has been regarded as the quintessential high-performance sports sedan. The previous generations of the BMW M5 all possess purebred racing genes and acquitted themselves impressively on the racetrack as well as on the road. The all-new BMW M5 represents the 6th generation and, like those that have come before it, delivers on these promises – and more. The all-new 2018 M5 will also debut the M-specific all-wheel-drive system, M xDrive. This new system allows the M5 to reach new heights of dynamic performance and delivers poise in all driving situations. Frank van Meel, Chairman of the Board of Management at BMW M GmbH, explains the benefits of this pioneering drivetrain technology: “Thanks to M xDrive, the all-new BMW M5 can be piloted with the familiar blend of sportiness and unerring accuracy both on the racetrack and out on the open road, while also delighting drivers with its significantly enhanced directional stability and controllability right up to the limits of performance when driving in adverse conditions such as on wet roads or snow.” When the engine is first started, the all-new BMW M5 will be in all-wheel-drive mode (4WD) with Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) turned on. The driver is then able to vary the handling characteristics of the M5 by enabling various driving dynamics modes, including a rear-wheel-drive mode with no DSC. In this 2WD mode, the all-new BMW M5 offers drivers the opportunity to experience BMW’s traditional rear-wheel drive characteristics.



Under the hood of the all-new BMW M5 is the latest and most advanced version of the renowned 4.4-liter V8 engine featuring M TwinPower Turbo technology with an output increase from the previous generation of 40 hp and 53 lb-ft, this new engine develops 600 hp and 553 lb-ft of peak torque to promise explosive acceleration and formidable performance. The twin-turbo V8 unit propels the M5 via the new 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and teams up with the M xDrive system to transfer all of the high-revving turbocharged engine’s might to the road, and allows a 0–60 mph acceleration run in a mere 3.2 seconds, making it the quickest and most agile to date.



The all-new 2018 BMW M5 will be available at certified BMW Centers in spring 2018 with pricing to be announced closer to market launch.



M TwinPower Turbo, M xDrive and the 8-speed M Steptronic transmission.

The all-new BMW M5 features a 4.4-liter V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology. The high-revving power unit in the all-new BMW M5 has received a thorough overhaul and delivers its exceptional output of 600 hp from 5,700 to 6,600 rpm, while the tremendous peak torque of 553 lb-ft is on tap from just 1,800 rpm and remains constant all the way up to 5,700 rpm. The engine characteristics can be changed at the push of a button from the basic Efficient setting to either Sport or Sport Plus, resulting in a more crisp response to movements of the accelerator.



The M engineers have implemented a raft of enhancements to endow the twin-turbo V8 with its phenomenal performance capabilities. These include newly developed twin-scroll turbochargers now delivering 24.46 psi of relative boost pressure as well as a higher maximum injection pressure of 350 bar (up from 200 bar). This allows shorter injection times and improved atomization of the fuel for sharper engine response as well as more efficient mixture preparation. Improvements have also been made to the lubrication and cooling systems, including an oil pan with a small front sump and new indirect charge air cooling units, which are more effective than its predecessor despite being almost 20% smaller in size. The oil supply system uses a fully variable, map-controlled pump and has been designed for weekend escapades to the racetrack, where it can handle very high levels of longitudinal and lateral acceleration.



The cross-bank exhaust manifolds for the all-new BMW M5 have also been modified to optimize the flow of energy from the exhaust gas to the turbine wheels of the two twin-scroll turbochargers ensuring the best possible gas-exchange cycle. By fitting a Helmholtz resonator between the two silencers of the dual exhaust system, the M engineers have reduced its weight by 11 lbs. The sound from the active flap-controlled exhaust system varies depending on the selected mode for the engine characteristics, while the M Sound Control button allows further acoustic customization.



The twin-scroll twin-turbo V8’s power is channeled to the road via the newly developed M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The rear-biased set-up ensures that the front wheels only come into play when the rear wheels are not able to transmit any more torque to the road and additional tractive force is required. The main hardware components of M xDrive are based on the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system and the Active M Differential technology. Central M specific driving dynamics control software precisely to orchestrate the various components, providing enhanced traction, agility and directional stability at all times.



The reinforced drivetrain allows it to cope with the higher torque, the rear-biased configuration and the 2WD mode. While the transfer case intelligently splits the drive torque between the front and rear wheels, the Active M Differential is responsible for then distributing the drive flow between the rear wheels varying the locking effect as the situation demands. With M xDrive, stabilizing interventions from the DSC system are only required in extreme situations, enabling the engine’s tremendous power to be converted into propulsive force with virtually zero losses. The M xDrive system allows drivers to command the all-new BMW M5 with even greater precision and directional accuracy to respond sensitively and directly to the driver’s inputs, which in turn enable fewer steering corrections when driving at the limit.



Drivers can configure M xDrive at any time to suit their needs. Even in the default setting with both DSC and 4WD activated, the all-new BMW M5 allows a certain amount of slip at the rear wheels when accelerating out of corners to produce the agility for which M models are renowned while remaining perfectly controllable at all times. The all-wheel drive’s traction helps to produce acceleration times that are worthy of super-sports cars: 0–60 mph in a breathtaking 3.2 seconds and 0–124 mph in just 11.1 seconds.



Switching to the M Dynamic mode (MDM, 4WD Sport) gives additional boost to the car’s handling agility. In this mode, more drive torque is directed to the rear axle, while the amount of permissible rear wheel slip is increased. While doing so, the onset of oversteer is noticeable in good time and the linear increase of the sideslip angle means that the vehicle remains stable.



The three modes available with the DSC system switched off have been configured keeping track driving in mind. The 4WD mode is set up for the greatest possible controllability and traction, and already offers plenty of scope for exploring the dynamic performance capabilities of the all-new BMW M5. The 4WD Sport mode, meanwhile, with its blend of steering precision, agile handling and reassuring traction, guarantees maximum enjoyment and consistent lap times. The pure rear-wheel-drive mode (2WD) has been designed with the experienced and highly skilled driver in mind. This opens up the same thrilling experience already offered by past generations of the M5.



The new 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic has been strictly geared towards high-performance duty while the wide ratio spread helps to optimize fuel efficiency. The transmission has been engineered so the torque converter lock-up clutch fully engages once the car has pulled away, proving instantaneous response. Lightning-fast gear changes with optimal gear ratio spacing ensure that even the most demanding driver will appreciate its technological prowess. The driver can choose between fully automatic shifting in D mode, or opt for sequential gearshifts via the new short gear selector on the center console or the M shift paddles on the steering wheel.



The transmission’s shift mapping can be modified using the Drivelogic rocker switch in the gear selector. Drivelogic mode 1 corresponds to efficient driving. Mode 2 lends itself to sporty driving with its shortened shift times. Drivelogic mode 3 is optimized for high-sporty driving on the track thanks to its extremely short shift times. Those preferring to shift gears manually can also execute multiple downshifts to the lowest available gear, for instance when braking into tight corners. With manual mode engaged, there are no automatic upshifts when the engine is revved to the limit either. A transmission oil cooler ensures flawless transmission operation even when the car is put through its paces on the track.



Newly Developed chassis technology. A new benchmark in driving dynamics.

The goal of the team responsible for tuning the all-new BMW M5 chassis was to achieve unbeatable driving dynamics with maximum directional stability. As is usual for BMW M GmbH, the tuning took place in part on the company’s own race circuit at Miramas in the south of France, as well as on the world’s toughest test track, the Nürburgring Nordschleife.



The precise, agile handling that drivers have come to expect from previous generations of the M5 has been optimized for the all-new car. Individual driver needs are met by the wide range of options for configuring the vehicle, including M xDrive, the 8-speed M Steptronic with Drivelogic, the M-specific Variable Damper Control (incl. three driving modes: Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus) with electronically controlled shock absorbers, and M Servotronic steering (incl. three driving modes: Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus). A top priority when tuning the chassis of the all-new BMW M5 was to achieve neutral steering behavior with linear build-up of transverse loads across the full range of lateral acceleration. Whatever the driving situation, the electromechanical M Servotronic steering delivers exactly the right amount of steering torque. This ensures that the all-new BMW M5 has accurate steering and always communicates clear feedback to the driver. What’s more, because of all of these systems the car is great for long-distance driving or touring along the city thanks to the low steering force required for maneuvering and parking.



The familiar double-wishbone suspension from the front axle of the BMW 5 Series has been reworked from the ground up for the all-new BMW M5 with M xDrive. M engineers have redesigned every component to factor in M-specific kinematic and elastokinematic characteristics. Directional stability is greater than ever thanks to the increased track width. The five-link rear suspension has also been modified to meet M-specific requirements. Optimized firmer anti-roll bars and new toe links featuring stiffer rubber mounts help accommodate the increased demands on the driving dynamics and steering precision. Specially developed for the M5, the elastomer bearings on the rear axle mounts ensure that there is no delay in transferring chassis forces, which makes for direct handling. An additional steel X-brace and an aluminum transverse strut increase the stiffness of the chassis linkages at the rear axle, resulting in improved response. Additional chassis modifications not visible externally perform functions that are no less important. For example, an aluminum tower-to-bulkhead and tower-to-frontend strut braces enhance stiffness at the front of the car.



The complete chassis and powertrain package put together by the BMW M engineers is so detailed that even experienced racers like former Formula One star and BMW works driver Timo Glock are impressed: “Thanks to M xDrive, the new BMW M5 goes beyond the precise, agile drive that we’ve come to expect – it also serves up a noticeable boost in traction and controllability, both in everyday situations and at the dynamic limit.”



The tires fitted as standard on the all-new BMW M5 (275/40 R 19 at the front and 285/40 R 19 at the rear) have been specially homologated for this vehicle. They are mounted on five-double-spoke cast light-alloy wheels in polished Orbit Grey (front: 9.5 J x 19, rear: 10.5 J x 19). 20-inch seven-double-spoke wheels in black or polished black are available as an option (front: 275/35 R 20, at rear: 285/35 R 20). All wheels are ZR speed rated, making them suitable for the 189 mph top speed achieved with the available M Driver’s Package (155 mph standard).



The all-new BMW M5 comes with M compound brakes fitted as standard. Being significantly lighter than conventional cast iron units, these have the distinct benefit of reducing unsprung mass. At the front, the braking force is applied to 15.55 x 1.41 [in] perforated, inner-vented brake discs by blue-painted 6-piston fixed calipers featuring the M logo. Single-piston floating caliper brakes see duty at the rear on 14.96 x 1.10 [in] perforated, inner-vented brake discs, with integrated parking brake.



M carbon-ceramic brakes are also available as an option on the all-new BMW M5. These brakes are instantly recognizable from the gold-colored calipers with M logo 6-piston fixed calipers and 15.74 x 1.49 [in] ventilated brake discs at front; single-piston floating calipers and 14.96 x 1.10 [in] ventilated brake discs at rear, resulting in 50.7 lb reduction of unsprung and rotating masses. This offers many benefits, including improved driving dynamics and increased suspension comfort. More importantly, the M carbon-ceramic brakes provide even better braking performance than M compound brakes, as well as improved fade resistance and even higher thermal stability.



Sporting M design with distinction. Form driven by function.

“The BMW M5 has always embodied the perfect blend of mature business sedan and high-performance components. So you can think of the BMW M5 as the world’s fastest-moving tailored suit.” These are the words chosen by Domagoj Dukec, Vice President of Design BMW i and BMW M, to sum up the brief for the all-new BMW M5. Like all the models to come out of BMW M GmbH HQ in Garching, its design is M-specific and driven by function. For example, the newly designed front bumper trim, with its larger air intakes, has the task of providing the cooling systems and brakes with the adequate supply of cooling air – even in rigorous use on the racetrack. The car has a wider track than its predecessor, and the front side panels (made from aluminum to reduce weight) bear the signature M gills.



Also carved from aluminum is the hood, whose precise lines create an eye-catching sculpture and extend visually into the roof. For the first time in the BMW M5, the roof itself is made from extremely lightweight, high-strength carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP).



The redesigned rear diffuser, side skirts, the M rear apron and M rear spoiler, play their part in giving the all-new BMW M5 its powerful sporting appearance, and the exterior mirrors have a dynamic, M-specific design. In another example of form following function, the hexagonal central air intake in the front end not only separates itself sculpturally from the side air intakes, it also incorporates the oil cooler.



The interior focuses squarely on the driver for absolute control in all driving situations. At the same time, the BMW M5 offers space for up to four passengers, a large trunk and excellent ride comfort. As a high-performance sports car and business sedan in one, it blends the best of both worlds.



The driver is at the heart of the action. Equipment without compromise.

When it comes to the equipment on board the all-new BMW M5, dynamic driving experience is king. The center-point is the driver’s seat, from where all switches and buttons can be operated with optimum ergonomic convenience. All of the car’s functions are located directly in the driver’s eye line. The large digital instrument cluster from the BMW 5 Series has an M-specific design and keeps the driver informed on the driving dynamic mode, M xDrive all-wheel-drive system setting and Drivelogic option currently engaged. Key elements for the sporty driver are the variable rpm pre-warning field and shift lights that show the best time to shift gears. This data can also be reflected into the M-specific Head-Up Display.



Virtually all of the driving dynamic systems can be configured using the central touchscreen display, buttons on the center console or M sports steering wheel, and the central information display offers BMW Gesture control. The M5’s engine is brought to life by pressing the red starter button. Among the essential features for drivers wanting to customize the driving dynamics are the new two red-painted M1 and M2 buttons next to the gearshift paddles on the M multifunction steering wheel, which allow drivers to configure two individual set-ups. These include their choice of M xDrive, DSC, engine, transmission, damper and steering characteristics, as well as the appearance of M view in the Head-Up Display.



The all-new BMW M5 is trimmed with Extended Merino leather as standard. The driver and front passenger settle into M Multifunction seats with electric adjustment, seat heating and electric adjustment for the seat depth, and pneumatic backrest width adjustment deliver optimum lateral support. The M Multifunction seats feature integral head restraints that provide even better support in the shoulder area, an illuminated M5 logo and extended functions. With their racing-style bucket shape and the thicker side bolsters of the seat surface and backrest, the M multifunction seats offer even greater lateral support. For the first time, the M5 is now also available with all the driver assistance systems featured in the new BMW 5 Series.



The all-new BMW M5 is available in a variety of exterior colors, some of which are reserved exclusively for the M5. New additions to the spectrum include Marina Bay Blue Metallic, an intense shade of blue. Inside the car, exclusive aluminum applications with a carbon-structure provide a special sporting flourish.



The BMW M5 First Edition. Limited-run special edition with exclusive specification.

First come, first served is the motto as BMW M GmbH launches the all-new BMW M5 with the option of a “First Edition” special-edition model limited to a worldwide run of 400 examples with 50 units coming to the US. The 2018 BMW M5 First Edition will be available starting spring of 2018 with pricing announced closer to market launch.



The all-new BMW M5 First Edition has exclusive Frozen Dark Red Metallic paintwork and includes BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line trim with extended features. This means that the kidney grille, the M gills and the four tailpipes of the sports exhaust all come in high-gloss black. The M5 First Edition is fitted as standard with 20-inch seven-double-spoke light-alloy wheels in black.



The BMW M5 First Edition also has an individual flavor inside. The Piano Finish Black applications are complemented by a plaque on the center console indicating the car’s production number (“M5 First Edition 1/400”), pointing to the exclusivity of this BMW M5. The M5 First Edition comes as standard with high-quality M multifunction seats. It is also available with full-leather upholstery in Smoke White with red contrast stitching.



Previous generations of the BMW M5. The M5 has been the quintessential sports sedan for over 30 years.

1984: The one that started it all. The E28S BMW M5.

BMW Motorsport GmbH had already presented the M535i – a particularly sporty 5 Series – back in 1979 and followed up with another M535i based on the E12’s successor (the E28) in 1984, before the first generation of the BMW M5 (the E28S) arrived on the scene in the fall of that year (1987 in the US). It was powered by the celebrated four-valve 6-cylinder inline engine with 3.5-liter displacement and 256 hp at 6500 rpm, which had also proved itself in race competition and was familiar from the mid-engined M1 sports car. Equipped with individual throttle butterflies, the engine powered the original M5 from 0–60 mph in just 6.7 seconds and gave it a top speed of 150 mph. That made the first BMW M5 the fastest four-door series-produced sedan of its time.



1988: The first to reach 155 mph. The E34S BMW M5.

The introduction of the second-generation M5 (the E34S) in 1988 saw BMW Motorsport GmbH raise the power stakes by a clear margin once again. The new car made its debut in the US in early 1990 as a 1991 model and developed 310 hp at 6900 rpm from its 6-cylinder inline engine, now displacing 3.6 liters. That was enough to propel the M5 from 0–60 mph in 6.1 seconds and on to an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph for the first time.



1998: The first V8 in an M5. The E39S BMW M5.

The sports-focused branch of BMW AG – re-named BMW M GmbH in 1993 – remained true to its heritage with the third generation of the M5 unveiled in 1998. The E39S M5 was introduced in 1999 in the US market and shared all the stylistic understatement of its predecessors. However, now an all-new 5.0 liter four-valve V8 lied under the hood. “Above all, we wanted to create an abundant torque curve,” said BMW M engineer Wolfgang Kreinhoefner – and if that is the goal, to paraphrase what the hot-rodders used to say, “there’s no substitute for liters.” This new engine sent 394 hp at 6600 rpm and 368 lb-ft (+100 lb-ft vs previous gen) of peak torque at 3800 rpm to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox. The top speed of this M5 was once again electronically limited to 155 mph, while 0–62 mph took 5.3 seconds.



2005: M Power to the 10th power. The E60 BMW M5 V10 engine.

For the fourth BMW M5 (the E60), M GmbH put its faith in a newly developed, high-revving V10 engine with 5.0 liter displacement, developing maximum output of 500 hp at a staggering 7,750 rpm, this M5 offered a potent driving experience unlike any other sedan on the road. Why 10 cylinders? Elmar Schulte, manager of engine development at BMW, offered a straightforward explanation. "We wanted 5 liters. The ideal cylinder displacement is 0.5 liter. To get 5 liters, we needed 10 cylinders." Transmission choices included the standard 6-speed manual transmission or 7-speed automated sequential M gearbox (SMG) featuring Launch Control for maximum acceleration off the line. The four-valve power unit whisked the fourth-generation M5 from 0–60 mph in only 4.5 seconds.



2011: A new era begins. The F10M BMW M5 with M TwinPower Turbo Technology.

The fifth-generation BMW M5 (F10M) took to the stage in 2011 and reached the US showrooms in 2012. Replacing the V10 engine was an all-new 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that signified a new era of technology. The new M5 now developed almost double the power (560 hp @ 5,750 – 7,000 rpm) of the original M5. Its 500 lb-ft of peak torque from 1,500 to 5650 rpm also represented virtually twice what the E28S could offer (251 lb-ft). M TwinPower Turbo technology enabled the latest M5 with an all-new 7-speed M Double Clutch Transmission to sprint from 0–60 mph in a mere 4.2 seconds. In 2013, the M5 Competition Package followed packing a 575 hp punch from 6000 to 7000 rpm, shaving 0.1 sec in the sprint to 60 mph and 0.2 sec to 124 mph.



In 2014 came the “30 Jahre M5” (30 years of the M5) special-edition model producing 600 hp, which paid tribute to the original E28S M5 and was limited to 300 units worldwide with 30 coming to the US. In 2016, the 600 hp “M5 Pure Metal Silver Limited Edition” arrived with only 50 units produced for the US exclusively.



2017: The All-New F90 BMW M5.

The all-new BMW M5 sees BMW M GmbH writing the next chapter in a success story. Since its introduction to the US in 1987, the BMW M5 Sedan has been the essence of the M philosophy: the combination of exhilarating performance, knife-edge handling and superior comfort wrapped in understated bodywork that sends the sharp-eyed observer subtle hints about its stunning capabilities.



Technical Specifications.




















