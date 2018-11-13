Forget The Russians, The Chinese Are Recruiting US Dealers RIGHT NOW

China's Zotye Automobile International Co. has begun recruiting U.S. dealers and has charged two import-industry veterans with the task of bringing a budget crossover to America in 2020.

The distributor will be Zotye USA of Lake Forest, Calif., which is led by former Mazda and Volvo executive Duke Hale, owner of HAAH Automotive Holdings, Hale said in a statement Tuesday. Longtime Hyundai Motor America executive Bob Pradzinski will be senior vice president of sales. The company will also handle parts and service.