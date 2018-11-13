Forget The Russians, The Chinese Are Recruiting US Dealers RIGHT NOW

Agent009 submitted on 11/13/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:09:08 PM

0 user comments | Views : 200 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

China's Zotye Automobile International Co.

has begun recruiting U.S. dealers and has charged two import-industry veterans with the task of bringing a budget crossover to America in 2020.

The distributor will be Zotye USA of Lake Forest, Calif., which is led by former Mazda and Volvo executive Duke Hale, owner of HAAH Automotive Holdings, Hale said in a statement Tuesday. Longtime Hyundai Motor America executive Bob Pradzinski will be senior vice president of sales. The company will also handle parts and service.



Read Article


Forget The Russians, The Chinese Are Recruiting US Dealers RIGHT NOW

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]