Former Lexus fans are not happy with the brand’s new designs

When looking at the new lineup of Lexus cars, many would agree that it looks very different from their previous models and other luxury brands, in terms of the design and styling direction.

While BMW and Audi stick to handsome, yet conservative design elements, Lexus vehicles veer from that and instead have a more aggressive look, with the latest evolution of the spindle grille.

This is particularly true on models like the LC500 and the LF-1 Limitless Concept. The automaker knows that this won’t look attractive to everyone, but it has a contentious shape that will attract the right buyers.



User Comments

knowitall1985

Lexus needs younger people, so it's ok!!

knowitall1985

Posted on 1/30/2018 12:00:20 PM   

carsnyc

I give them credit for taking the risk as Bracken explains. If you prefer tamed and subtle there's Audi, and if you want to play safe, then go to Mercedes or BMW. Oh the hardship of living in a free market.

carsnyc

Posted on 1/30/2018 12:43:50 PM   

scenicbyway12

I prefer attractive cars.

scenicbyway12

Posted on 1/30/2018 3:42:02 PM   

skytop

Leless vehicles are just bizarre looking.

skytop

Posted on 1/30/2018 1:47:14 PM   

fiftysix

Ugliest cars produced.

fiftysix

Posted on 1/30/2018 1:58:06 PM   

cidflekken

Well, DUH.

cidflekken

Posted on 1/30/2018 2:48:25 PM   

TheSteve

I was curious about that. I know *I* really dislike the new Lexus look, but big whoop. I'm just one guy. But if you alienate your loyal followers, that's a different matter.

Mind you, so long as Lexus picks up enough NEW customers to keep growing -- in the very least to hang on to existing market share -- then they'll still be okay.

TheSteve

Posted on 1/30/2018 2:50:44 PM   

countguy

You mean people don't love these butt ugly lexus atrocities.

countguy

Posted on 1/30/2018 3:59:32 PM   

