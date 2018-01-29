Former Lexus fans are not happy with the brand’s new designs

When looking at the new lineup of Lexus cars, many would agree that it looks very different from their previous models and other luxury brands, in terms of the design and styling direction. While BMW and Audi stick to handsome, yet conservative design elements, Lexus vehicles veer from that and instead have a more aggressive look, with the latest evolution of the spindle grille.



This is particularly true on models like the LC500 and the LF-1 Limitless Concept. The automaker knows that this won’t look attractive to everyone, but it has a contentious shape that will attract the right buyers.







