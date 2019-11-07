Former Tesla Engineer Admits To Uploading Autopilot Code To The Cloud - Doesn't Know How Chinese Got It

Tesla is currently suing a former Autopilot engineer who they claim stole the source code of the autonomous driving system for a Chinese competitor, Xpeng.

Now the former employee has admitted to uploading the Autopilot source code to his iCloud at a suspicious time in his move to Xpeng, but he denies misconduct.

We published a report last year about how Xpeng, also known as Xiaopeng Motors, was building a vehicle heavily inspired by Tesla to the point that some were calling it a “Tesla clone.”



skytop

Tesla motto: "Doh!"

skytop

Posted on 7/11/2019 1:16:32 PM   

