Formula 1 Champion Nico Rosberg To Pilot Tesla Model S During Nürburgring Record Attempt

It looks like Elon Musk will have a "decent driver" piloting the Tesla Model S at the Nürburgring, but that's if the billionaire's words hold true in the days to come.

Last week, Musk tweeted that Tesla is bringing over the Model S to the Green Hell – presumably trying to take the inexistent challenge that the recently-launched Porsche Taycan has set at the dreaded race track. Retired Mercedes Formula 1 racer, Nico Rosberg, responded to his tweet and offered to be the one to lap the Model S.



mre30

#Believe.It.When.I.See.It

#Never.Gonna.Happen

#If.it.Does.Have.Fire.Extinguishers.Nearby

What will blow up first? The overheated batteries or the overheated brakes?

