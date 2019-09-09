Formula 1 Champion Nico Rosberg To Pilot Tesla Model S During Nürburgring Record Attempt

It looks like Elon Musk will have a "decent driver" piloting the Tesla Model S at the Nürburgring, but that's if the billionaire's words hold true in the days to come.

Last week, Musk tweeted that Tesla is bringing over the Model S to the Green Hell – presumably trying to take the inexistent challenge that the recently-launched Porsche Taycan has set at the dreaded race track. Retired Mercedes Formula 1 racer, Nico Rosberg, responded to his tweet and offered to be the one to lap the Model S.