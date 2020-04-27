Formula 1 Hopes To Start Season In July With Or Without Fans In The Stands

The French Grand Prix has become the latest F1 race to drop off the calendar due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, but the sport’s Chairman and CEO is confident that this season will still go ahead.

Chase Carey confirmed in a statement that Austria is now set to host the opening race on 5 July, with the following European races keeping their places on the calendar.

That means the British, Hungarian, Belgian and Italian Grands Prix could all still go ahead on their original weekends, although fans would not be allowed to attend.



PUGPROUD

Show me the TV money before I expire!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 4/27/2020   

