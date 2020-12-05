Four Time F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel To Leave Ferrari

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel has recently been in contract negotiation with Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto to extend beyond the 2020 season.

The pair have apparently not been able to come to an extension agreement, and Vettel will be leaving the Ferrari team—where he has raced since leaving Red Bull in 2015—according to a report from Auto Motor und Sport.

This marks the second time in recent years that Ferrari has hired away a multi-time champion at the top of their game and failed to deliver championship results. Ferrari have not produced a world driver’s champion since Kimi Räikkönen’s 2007 campaign.



