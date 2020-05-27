France Offers Up Almost $9 Billion In Bailout Funds For French Auto Industry

Agent009 submitted on 5/27/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:52:52 AM

0 user comments | Views : 406 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.france24.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday unveiled a plan worth €8 billion ($8.

8 billion) to save the country’s car industry from huge losses wrought by virus lockdowns, including a big boost for electric vehicles.

“Our country wouldn’t be the same without its great brands – Renault, Peugeot, Citroen,” Macron declared, and announcing a goal of making France the leading producer of “clean” cars in Europe.

The 8 billion euros does not include a 5 billion-euro government loan guarantee under discussion for struggling Renault, or the millions the government has already spent on temporary unemployment payments to auto workers told to stay home for weeks to keep the virus at bay.



Read Article


France Offers Up Almost $9 Billion In Bailout Funds For French Auto Industry

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]