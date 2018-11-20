France Seeks To Throw Ghosn Out Without A Trial - Wants New CEO for Renault Nissan

France is seeking an interim leader for Renault SA, distancing itself from CEO Carlos Ghosn after he was arrested in Japan on allegations of financial misconduct. “He is de facto not in a position to run the group,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in an interview with France Info on Tuesday. While the government -- Renault’s most powerful shareholder -- will seek a change, “we will not demand his formal departure from the board for a very simple reason,” Le Maire said. “We have no proof.”



Read Article