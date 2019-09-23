Fun Fact: If You Buy Your BMW In Russia It Might Not Come With A Warranty

Agent009 submitted on 9/23/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:25:15 PM

2 user comments | Views : 590 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Russia has its own way of doing things.

It always has. Despite growing globalization, Russia remains, well, Russia. Rejecting outside influences, turning the media into the enemy of the people, and an authoritarian leadership trying to pass itself off as a democracy are the norm. Needless to say, basic consumer protection and transparency laws are deliberately vague if they exist at all. And that includes those that apply to new vehicles, such as BMWs.

Although BMW Russia is the officially licensed importer for the German automaker, not all Russian-market BMWs are built in Germany. An unknown number are manufactured at Russia's own Avtotor plant in the province of Kaliningrad, where not a single German employee or BMW representative is on location to monitor build quality standards.



Read Article


Fun Fact: If You Buy Your BMW In Russia It Might Not Come With A Warranty

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

cidflekken

Oh, those crazy Russians...

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 9/23/2019 12:43:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

countguy

figures

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 9/23/2019 12:52:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]