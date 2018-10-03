GIMS: AWESOME or AWFUL? Mansory Trots Out A Slew Of High-end, MODIFIED Vehicles — Ya Dig?

One of the more popular tuning houses that takes just about any high-end automobile and dials them up to 11 is Mansory.
They're not particularly popular from what I have seen, however, you will find them sprinkled about.
I've seen them on Rodeo Drive, mostly in London and then predominantly in Dubai. It could be that these vehicles require a certain buyer, but I'll leave that to you to decide.
2018 Geneva Motor Show (GIMS)
Having said that, Mansory brought a variety of high-end vehicles modified, top to bottom. It included the following: Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Bentley Bentayga, all-new Rolls-Royce Phantom, Aston Martin DB11, Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo, McLaren 720S, Bugatti Veyron and the Ferrari 812 Superfast.
Take a peek below at the full collection and let us know what you think: Are Mansory's cars AWESOME or AWFUL?
It seems that the tuner is sending us a message — it too can do forged carbon fiber, which is similar to Lamborghini's Forged Composite.
