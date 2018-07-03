#GIMS: After All Of This Waiting Toyota Says It Will Be Another YEAR Before The Supra Debuts

After giving us the best preview yet of the upcoming Supra in the GR Supra Racing Concept, Toyota has given up more details about its hotly-anticipated sports car.



Admittedly, we were slightly disappointed with not getting to see the full, road-ready production Supra at this week's Geneva Motor Show especially after years of rumors, spy shots, and teases. However, in a Tweet to an eager fan, Toyota U.K. confirmed the car will make its official debut sometime in the first half of 2019.


Agent009

Shades of the LF-A with an extremely long gestation period.

Posted on 3/7/2018 10:24:51 AM

Posted on 3/7/2018 10:24:51 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

PUGPROUD

Long delays tend to hurt a car's chances for success and be a death blow if they get the price point wrong...NSX case in point.

Posted on 3/7/2018 1:12:36 PM

Posted on 3/7/2018 1:12:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

TomM

Just another case of TESLA disease - IE - announcing something long before it will actually be available.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 3/7/2018 6:26:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

MDarringer

Must be something wrong with the car for it to be in its production body--now for some time--and still be a year from introduction.

Posted on 3/7/2018 9:12:08 PM

Posted on 3/7/2018 9:12:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

