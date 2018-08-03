GIMS: BMW Says Customer Demand Spurred Revival Of 8 Series

BMW says it was spurred on by customer demand to revive the 8-Series and shake up its luxury range.

The German brand will introduce the new 8-Series in the second half of this year. So far, the vehicle has been previewed in two- and four-door guises, including in two M8 variants.

While we spoke with BMW head of Product and Brand Communications at BMW, Eckhard Wannieck, at the Geneva Motor Show, we asked him why BMW decided to create a new 8-Series.







The 2018 Geneva Motor Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.



2018 Geneva Motor Show (GIMS)



















































































