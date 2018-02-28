#GIMS: BMW Teases The 600HP Concept M8 Gran Coupe Ahead Of Geneva Debut

The concept, partially shown in a new shadowy picture, will preview the look and styling of the M division's 600bhp range-topper in its most practical guise.

Along with those new back doors, it will have a longer roofline to offer increased rear head room.

The BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupé, as it is expected to be called, foreshadows a production version that's due out next year. The four-door version of the M8 will sit alongside the coupé and convertible models at the top of the new 8 Series range, which will appear on public roads in November.



User Comments

Motospies

BMW Rapide. Looking fantastic

Motospies (View Profile)

Posted on 2/28/2018 1:18:44 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

scenicbyway12

It's biggest problem is that it looks like an Aston Martin, as problems go, that's not a bad one to have.

scenicbyway12 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/28/2018 1:39:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

cidflekken

Definitely shouts of Rapide. It definitely looks attractive here, but would have to wait for the production model. If it came out close to this, it would definitely make the A7 looks like Mia Farrow (not really hard to do) and give the AMG GT 4-door a run for its money.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/28/2018 4:04:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

