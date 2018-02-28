GIMS: BMW Teases The 600HP Concept M8 Gran Coupe Ahead Of Geneva Debut

The concept, partially shown in a new shadowy picture, will preview the look and styling of the M division's 600bhp range-topper in its most practical guise. Along with those new back doors, it will have a longer roofline to offer increased rear head room.

The BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupé, as it is expected to be called, foreshadows a production version that's due out next year. The four-door version of the M8 will sit alongside the coupé and convertible models at the top of the new 8 Series range, which will appear on public roads in November.