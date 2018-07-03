GIMS: DETAILED Look Behind The Wheel Of The All-new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door — Does Its INTERIOR Impress YOU?

Although the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door is built with performance top of mind, the reality is that it just wouldn't be a proper AMG product without an interior befitting of the three-pointed star. So, what has the hallowed three letters brought to the table?



As the first AMG product developed from the ground up with seating for more than two occupants, there's obviously greater utility here. Looking around the cabin you may note that there's some similarities from the latest Mercedes vehicles. Check out the dashboard, which appears lifted from the E-Class Coupe/CLS-Class.



All-new is the center console, which is clearly inspired from the current GT coupe. Located here are capacitive buttons. Buyers will be able to choose whether or not they want two carbon fiber-backed rear seats or a folding bench. The standard seating appears bolstered quite well but if you need more it's clear that Mercedes will indulge you with even more capable chairs for your needs. In addition, the flagship gains a contrasting yellow stitch with yellow seat belts. Nice touch.



An excerpt from Mercedes-Benz's press release follows:



Gran Turismo with ultra-modern operation: the new AMG interior The interior presents a symbiosis of performance and exclusivity and integrates an ultra-modern, new type of operating system into the atmosphere of a Gran Turismo. The sculptural instrument panel forms an interesting contrast here to the large trim element with its flowing style, which merges into the driver's door in a wrap-around effect. Illuminated turbine-look air vents refine the high-quality impression and underline the sporty appearance. The eye-catching feature in all AMG GT interiors is the center console, with its stylized V8 design, putting the spotlight on the brand's performance claim as well as optimally fulfilling functional requirements. Two high-resolution displays, each measuring 12.3 inches, dominate the Widescreen Cockpit, which is standard on all AMG GT 4-Door Coupe variants in the US market. Three different styles are available for selection for these all- digital displays: "Classic," "Sport" and the completely new "Supersport." Depending on the driving style or interior equipment, the different styles can be set at any time via the instrument cluster or the central display. Via the left-hand Touch Control Button on the steering wheel, preferred information can be projected onto the left- or right-hand side of the instrument – for example, the classic speedometer and tachometer, information on navigation or assistance systems through to detailed engine data. Especially sporty drivers can also fade in a g-force display or the current output and torque values. In the "Supersport" view, there is also extensive additional AMG-specific information, such as a prominent prompt to change up a gear in manual transmission mode, reminiscent of motorsport. The central display represents the interface to all further content and information, such as navigation, radio, media, telephone and vehicle data. The large full-screen map view ensures optimum legibility in all driving situations. There are also extra performance-oriented functions, such as visualization of the all-wheel drive system’s power delivery. The new AMG Performance Steering Wheel The new AMG Performance Steering Wheel blends ideal ergonomics with maximum functionality. Various functions are combined in groups on the sporty-style wheel with a high-quality touch and feel, and can be precisely and intuitively controlled via Touch Control Buttons in the steering wheel. The driver is able to control the entire infotainment system using finger swipes without having to take their hands off the steering wheel. As an option, the AMG Performance Steering Wheel can be equipped with several innovative features such as a round controller with an integral display beneath the right-hand steering-wheel spoke, plus two vertically positioned color display buttons beneath the left-hand steering-wheel spoke. The AMG drive programs can be actuated directly via the steering-wheel controller. The selected drive program is shown on the color display directly integrated within in the steering-wheel-mounted controller. With the two freely configurable display buttons and the additional switches, further AMG functions can be controlled even more easily, as they are directly accessible on the steering wheel. This means that the driver can concentrate fully on dynamic driving without having to take their hands off the wheel. Each function required can be depicted on the other TFT display, and its switch is tapped by the driver to set the respective function. The driver's two preferred AMG functions can be defined in this way and the settings changed with just one tap of the finger. Display buttons and capacitive switches: the innovative center console Inspired by the two-door Mercedes-AMG GT, the center console of the new 4-door model represents a further special feature: color display buttons, integrated into the distinctive and tailor-made trim element. The integral display can adjust the transmission, suspension, ESP®, exhaust system, start/stop function and rear spoiler position. These display buttons use colored and intuitive symbols to show various functions and are easy to operate with just a small tap of the finger. Display push-button switches are supplemented by two capacitive switches for the drive programs and volume control. Another new feature from AMG are the capacitive switches directly in front of the stylized center-console V. The reversing camera, navigation, radio, media, telephone and vehicle settings can be operated via this proximity switch. If the occupant’s finger moves within a minimal distance from the panel the appropriate symbol lights up directly in the head unit and preselects the menu item. The function in question is then activated by pressing. The driver does not have to remove their eyes from the road, as the appropriate menu item is shown simultaneously in the multifunction display of the Widescreen Cockpit, representing an added bonus for handling safety. Four seats with room to spare When it comes to the seats, Mercedes-AMG proves that comfort and exclusivity need not conflict with a performance-oriented vehicle configuration. The driver's and front passenger seat can be configured in different scenarios. The selection ranges from a sporty, comfortable seat with elegant diamond quilting to an extremely contoured performance seat with an integral head restraint. The four-door AMG GT also offers different seating configurations to meet different demands for the rear, too. Available rear seat configurations for the US market are two carbon-fiber-backed seats (non-folding) and a split folding Executive Rear Seat (40/20/40 split). With the Executive Rear Seat Package, rear passengers can control a number of features via a touchpad screen integrated into the console between the seats. The features range from calling up dynamic data via the AMG menu to controlling the ambient lighting or the climate control and seat heating. A large trunk capacity is made even more impressive when the AMG GT 4- Door Coupe is equipped with the Executive Rear Seat Package, which allows the rear seats to be folded. The wide load compartment opening makes it easier to load and unload luggage and other items. Equipped as standard, the large boot lid can be opened and closed with the HAND-FREE ACCESS feature via a movement with the foot beneath the bumper. Always in touch with Connectivity and Intelligent Drive For high comfort in everyday use, the new four-door sports car from Affalterbach boasts all the connectivity and Intelligent Drive functions and options of the Mercedes-AMG S-Class. This includes the ability to support the driver with routine daily tasks such as driving in a traffic jam. The vehicle as a virtual race engineer: AMG TRACK PACE With AMG TRACK PACE, drivers can capture and analyze in detail over 80 vehicle-specific data as well as laptimes on the racetrack. AMG TRACK PACE is an additional function of the COMAND infotainment system and is part of the standard equipment for the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. Data collected on lateral and longitudinal acceleration, the accelerator and brake pedal position or steering angle can help to continuously improve individual Driving Performance. All the values are shown on the COMAND display, and on request also in real time on the telemetry screen. Thanks to the different colors and acoustic feedback used, faster or slower laps can be spotted out of the corner of the driver's eye without any need to look away from the track. Even the drift angle of the car is calculated and displayed. As well as recording drives on circuits, AMG TRACK PACE can also be used to register acceleration such as the sprint from standstill to 60 mph or over a quarter of a mile, even 60-0 mph deceleration time. Sporty fragrance: fuel for the senses The interior of the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe has another world premiere in store. For the first time an AMG car has its own fragrance. It is an appealing, sporty scent to match the spirit of the performance brand. The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe can also be fitted with the ENERGIZING comfort control for improved driver-fitness safety. This system networks different vehicle functions such as the air conditioning system, seat control, massage functions, steering wheel heating and ambient lighting, in order to relax or refresh the driver and passengers in a targeted manner with predefined programs.



