GIMS: Geneva's Around The Corner, As Is The Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder...

It wasn't too long ago that Lamborghini dropped its hardcore Huracan variant. Dubbed the Huracan Performante, it followed the usual formula for these more powerful yet lighter special editions.



But, this one was different.



And that's because it was fast. Really fast. So fast that it posted a sub seven second Nürburgring lap time. To be more specific, 6:52. That's a staggering time that cars like the Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder could only achieve.



So, now what you ask? Well, the obvious. Lamborghini is slated to "add another dimension" to the Performante. Considering we've been watching camouflaged Performante Spyders zip around, it's pretty obvious what will bow next week.



That said, we'll keep you abreast of the latest news when photos break.














