GIMS: LEAKED! Before The Its BIG-time Debut, The All-new Mercedes-AMG GT Four-door Is EXPOSED

Ah, I love the smell of all-new vehicles being leaked in the morning.

 

As of this a.m. one of the big debuts slated to happen at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show (GIMS) has been fully exposed. The fully monty, if you will.

Largely inspired by the Mercedes-AMG GT, the four-door variant is expected to essentially serve as a replacement to the CLS63 model. But, given that this product is likely to be designed from the ground up from AMG, we're thinking it's going to be a lot more hardcore. 

And, the folks at the three-pointed star have suggested such. 

Looking essentially identical to the two door, the four-door certainly has a fastback-style design from the first image to be leaked on the 'net. As expected, the large mouth front grille appears with vertical lamellas and large intakes to feed the more-than-likely turbocharged engine. 

Stay tuned for MORE from AutoSpies.com! We'll be updating the site regularly with news from the Geneva show!


User Comments

mre30

Nice - but is clearly a CLS450 hatchback - ala Audi A5/S5. Does not look like a new standalone model. Another excuse to raise AMG vehicle prices. Clever on MB's part.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/5/2018 6:35:14 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

fiftysix

Is this SEMA for Europe. Ugly.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 3/5/2018 7:55:09 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Why not just get a CLSAMG?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/5/2018 8:27:19 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

