GIMS: MORE Details Released About The 2021 Kia Sorento. Is THIS Baby Telluride Starting To APPEAL To You?

2019 will go down in history as the year of the Kia Telluride. At first I think many people underestimated Kia's full-size sport-utility vehicle.



It's not a huge surprise. Just look at the Stinger.



Well, we're always keeping our eye out on the next-gen revolutionary product. Can Kia have lightning strike twice? With the 2021 Kia Sorento, we're going to find out. We've seen some preliminary images but we've been awaiting some more details. Tonight we have some new information to share.



The 2021 Sorento will be based on an all-new chassis that gains one inch in its wheelbase. By doing so, Kia is able to claim that the next-gen Sorento has more room than many other midsize SUVs.



There will be three engine options for the U.S. market at launch: A 1.6-liter, four-cylinder motor that leverages a lithium-ion battery pack for a total system output of 227 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque

A 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine delivering 277 horsepower and 310 lb.-ft. of torque

A 2.2-liter, four-cylinder diesel-powered engine producing 199 horsepower and 324 lb.-ft. of torque Mated to these powerplants will be an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. This, of course, is a bit surprising to us given that standard vehicles typically do not fair out well with DCTs but this is what we're hearing now.



Stay tuned for the FULL details, expected at the vehicle's launch at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.



















