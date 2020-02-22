#GIMS: MORE Details Released About The 2021 Kia Sorento. Is THIS Baby Telluride Starting To APPEAL To You?

2019 will go down in history as the year of the Kia Telluride.

At first I think many people underestimated Kia's full-size sport-utility vehicle.

It's not a huge surprise. Just look at the Stinger.

Well, we're always keeping our eye out on the next-gen revolutionary product. Can Kia have lightning strike twice? With the 2021 Kia Sorento, we're going to find out. We've seen some preliminary images but we've been awaiting some more details. Tonight we have some new information to share.

The 2021 Sorento will be based on an all-new chassis that gains one inch in its wheelbase. By doing so, Kia is able to claim that the next-gen Sorento has more room than many other midsize SUVs.

There will be three engine options for the U.S. market at launch:
  • A 1.6-liter, four-cylinder motor that leverages a lithium-ion battery pack for a total system output of 227 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque
  • A 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine delivering 277 horsepower and 310 lb.-ft. of torque
  • A 2.2-liter, four-cylinder diesel-powered engine producing 199 horsepower and 324 lb.-ft. of torque

Mated to these powerplants will be an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. This, of course, is a bit surprising to us given that standard vehicles typically do not fair out well with DCTs but this is what we're hearing now.

Stay tuned for the FULL details, expected at the vehicle's launch at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.










About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R


User Comments

CarCrazedinCali

Sharp! That hiring of the former Audi designer has been paying off in spades!

CarCrazedinCali

Posted on 2/22/2020 7:46:04 PM   

Car4life1

Right if only Audi could’ve reaped the benefits...they are probably wondering where this energy was for them LOL

Car4life1

Posted on 2/22/2020 9:39:15 PM   

MDarringer

VWAG is notoriously stifling in its corporate culture.

Now we have Marc Lickme saying his designs are bold, but all Audi is getting is its Bangle era.

MDarringer

Posted on 2/22/2020 9:56:02 PM   

atc98092

I find it hard to believe that the US version will include a diesel, although it would be welcome. It would be nice if the hybrid is a plug-in, but I have my doubts.

atc98092

Posted on 2/22/2020 8:16:40 PM   

Agent00R

Keep in mind it's also using a dual-clutch transmission.

This ain't the Kia of yesteryear...

Agent00R

Posted on 2/22/2020 10:02:40 PM   

MDarringer

A dual-clutch isn't necessarily a good thing. Ford dumped their PowerShit for a magnificently smooth 8 speed automatic.

MDarringer

Posted on 2/22/2020 10:42:28 PM   

MDarringer

Like the Telluride, this will be a total money printer. I will secure one as soon as they come out.

MDarringer

Posted on 2/22/2020 9:12:22 PM   

wilfred

Assuming this is the Kia version of the Hyundai Santa Fe, it's looks nice but not as bold as the Telluride. It is also competing in a much tougher section of the market, $25-40k. I don't see anything standing out.

wilfred

Posted on 2/22/2020 11:24:02 PM   

